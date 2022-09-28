Interactive haunt experience to open at Tivoli Village this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new interactive haunt experience is set to open its doors at Tivoli Village this Halloween season.

According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “Fear Factory Las Vegas,” celebrates “all things monsters, macabre, and more!”

Organizers of Fear Factory Las Vegas say the 10,000-square-foot venue is home to four attractions:

(Descriptions provided by venue)

Museum of Monsters is back with an expanded footprint full of life-sized creatures and monsters from the most popular cinematic nightmares throughout haunt history. It is the perfect opportunity to fill your social media pages with wonderfully haunted images in this unforgettable experience.

Zombie Axe Kingdom is where the zombies have taken over Axe Kingdom and made it their own axe throwing medieval mayhem dungeon.

Zombie Escape is a haunted maze filled with scary surprises and live actors. Enter if you dare!

Stride Esports is a space set up where gamers can enjoy playing the most popular titles and competing with others.

Fear Factory Las Vegas will be open from Oct. 1-31 inside Tivoli Village. Hours of operation will be as follows: Thursday-Friday: 5 – 11 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: Noon – 11 p.m. The attraction will be open expanded hours for Halloween starting Oct. 24-31.

Organizers say the attraction is recommended for ages 8 and up.

For more information and ticket information, visit www.FearFactoryLV.com.

