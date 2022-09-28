Formula 1 to host free launch party on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As they gear up for next year’s highly-anticipated Formula 1 race, the company announced Wednesday that they will host a free launch party this November on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the free event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Palace. The event is being held just over a year before next year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Organizers say that the party will feature activations and events “designed to thrill guests throughout the day.”

According to the release, several Formula 1 race teams and drivers will also be represented at this historic event.

Formula 1 says fans will have a chance to “hear the roar of the engine, smell the burning rubber and witness the power of the cars up close and personal as drivers hit high speeds in front of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks.”

Among the activities set to be offered at the event will be the Formula 1 Pit Stop challenge, where fans will get a hands-on experience and can even attempt to swap an F1 car’s wheels in under three seconds.

Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Formula 1′s Esports simulators, where fans can have the chance to race head-to-head on the official Formula 1 game. There will also be additional activations, car and trophy photo opportunities and giveaways.

Organizers add that the first 500 fans (ages 21 and older) to attend the launch party festivities will have a chance to earn exclusive access to a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration taking place that night, which features a performance by The Killers.

The lineup of festival activities includes:

11 a.m. The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace

5:50 p.m. Live Car Run on Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing

and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams

6:30 p.m. Drone Show above Caesars Palace

6:45 p.m. Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage

11 p.m. Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

Formula 1 says that tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale soon. To receive updates, F1 fans can sign up at f1lasvegasgp.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.