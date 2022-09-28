Forecast Outlook- 9/28/2022

It was a weather wake-up call this morning as thunderstorms moved across the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. Pop-up showers and storms continue through the afternoon with temperatures staying on the warm side through the weekend.

Some more storm development is possible over the mountains this afternoon and early evening. The potential for a few of these storms to drift off the mountains remain in the forecast. In addition to locally heavy rain and lightning, gusty wind is possible around any storms that develop.

Showers will be mainly focused east of Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday with forecast highs holding in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll keep it breezy Thursday and Friday with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

We usher in October this weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. We may see a few pop-up showers over the mountains on Sunday. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s.

