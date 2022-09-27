Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future
Henderson to break ground on new park with city’s first community garden
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader