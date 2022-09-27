Nordstrom Rack to open new store in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it will open its third Nordstrom Rack store in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

The company says the 31,000-square-foot Best of the West store will open in the spring of 2023.

“We look forward to opening our second Nordstrom Rack location in the Las Vegas community, strengthening our network of stores, and furthering our connection to customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Las Vegas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”

There are currently two Nordstrom Rack locations already in Southern Nevada, one near Downtown Summerlin and a second in Henderson on Stephanie Street. The retailer also operates a regular Nordstrom store at the Fashion Show mall.

