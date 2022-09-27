Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The release states that the engagement, dubbed “M5LV The Residency,” will be “custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.”

All shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8

July 2023: 28 & 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the 16 “M5LV The Residency” performances can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas.

