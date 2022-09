LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

According to RTC, Flamingo Road is closed in both direction between Eastern and Burnham as a result.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the incident is under investigation.

#FASTALERT UPDATE: 1:51 PM, Sep 27 2022

Flamingo Rd CLOSED in both directions between Eastern and Burnham. Use other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 27, 2022

