Las Vegas ask for help finding suspect accused in violent street robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is accused in a series of violent street robberies.

According to police, the man, identified as 27-year-old Lamous Brown, and his co-conspirators, Rhonda Ramsey, 45, and John Calhoun, 19, are believed to have committed three robberies in which they physically battered four victims and stole their personal property at gunpoint. The incidents occurred on June 2, police say.

Police said that both Ramsey and Calhoun have since been arrested. However, Brown remains on the run.

Detectives need your help to locate Lamous Brown, 27. He is wanted on multiple charges related to a violent robbery series from June. Detectives believe he may be hiding in the Chicago area. Anyone with any info about his whereabouts is urged to contact police. @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/kieMp8T2u1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 27, 2022

LVMPD says that Brown is wanted on four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with the intent to commit robbery, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brown has ties to Chicago, where detectives believe he may be hiding, police said in a release.

Anyone with any information about Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-4314.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

