Inmate serving life sentence escapes from Nevada correctional center

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate who was serving a life sentence has escaped from a facility in Indian Springs.

According to a news release, medium-security inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, was determined missing from Southern Desert Correctional Center during the 7 a.m. scheduled count.

Authorities say escape procedures were initiated approximately 8 a.m., and search teams remain in effect.

According to the release, Duarte-Herrera arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on February 18, 2010, from Clark County. He is serving a life sentence for murder with use of deadly weapon.

Authorities described him as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has no tattoos reported.

NDOC says a retake warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herreras hould immediately call 911.

