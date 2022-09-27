Henderson police say speed, reckless driving a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says speed and reckless driving are considered to be factors in a fatal motorcycle crash last Friday afternoon.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the area of Boulder Highway and E. Horizon Drive at about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in response to a collision involving a white motorcycle ad a gray SUV.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicates that a white Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Horizon Drive approaching Boulder Highway. According to authorities, the motorcycle lost control and collided into the driver side of the gray Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound on Racetrack Road.

Henderson police say that while impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, both speed and reckless driving were considered factors.

The 38-year-old male motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The crash is still an active and open investigation, authorities note.

The victim’s identification will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

