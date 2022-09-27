Forecast Outlook- 9/27/2022

Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the 90s for the week ahead. Some moisture is pushing back into the area, bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms through Wednesday.

We’re seeing some more clouds passing through this afternoon with the slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm for your Tuesday afternoon. The best chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this week will be on Wednesday. In addition to locally heavy rain and lightning, gusty wind is possible around any storms that develop. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers will be mainly focused east of Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday with forecast highs holding in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll keep it breezy Thursday and Friday with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

We usher in October this weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. High temperatures hold in the mid 90s.

