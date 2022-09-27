Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas

Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas
Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas(Feld Entertainment, Inc)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The company says the Road Trip Adventures shows will “whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments to ring in the New Year.”

The show will feature both new and classic tales, organizers say.

Mickey Mouse and pals will take guests on a journey to “see the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.”

The schedule of shows is as follows:

Thursday, January 5                      7 p.m.

Friday, January 6                            7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7                       11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 8                         11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at UNLVTickets.com, charge by phone at 702-739-3267 or in-person at the venue box office.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Craig Ranch Park
16th annual Pure Aloha Festival to be held this weekend at North Las Vegas park
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Henderson police say speed, reckless driving a factor in fatal motorcycle crash
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack to open new store in northwest Las Vegas
Henderson to break ground on new park with city’s first community garden