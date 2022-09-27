Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The company says the Road Trip Adventures shows will “whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments to ring in the New Year.”

The show will feature both new and classic tales, organizers say.

Mickey Mouse and pals will take guests on a journey to “see the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.”

The schedule of shows is as follows:

Thursday, January 5 7 p.m.

Friday, January 6 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 8 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at UNLVTickets.com, charge by phone at 702-739-3267 or in-person at the venue box office.

