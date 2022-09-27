California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout

Anthony John Graziano
Anthony John Graziano(California Highway Patrol)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.

The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. His female passenger was also struck by gunfire but authorities would not immediately say whether she was the missing teen.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter, Savannah Graziano, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Graziano was described as armed and dangerous after he allegedly killed a woman on Monday in a domestic violence incident.

On Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing the Nissan Frontier in Barstow, according the sheriff’s department. Authorities said a pursuit began and Graziano fired multiple shots out of the vehicle’s rear window.

Deputies returned fire, hitting Graziano and the female passenger. She was taken to a hospital.

The original killing was discovered early Monday.

Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy...
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say
Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and...
Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says
If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, health experts say...
Retraining your nose can help with smell loss due to COVID, experts say
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year