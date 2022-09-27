Bail lowered for student accused in attack on Las Vegas teacher

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was lowered on Monday for a student who is accused of attacking a teacher at a Las Vegas high school in April.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is now being held on a $100,000 bond. He was previously being held on $500,000 bond.

If he were to make bail, he would be subjected to be on high-level monitoring and have no contact with the victim or Eldorado High School, where the attack occurred.

In August, Martinez Garcia pleaded not guilty as an adult to 10 felony charges including attempted murder and sexual assault.

According to AP, Martinez Garcia was ruled competent to face trial and was indicted in August also on kidnapping and battery by strangulation charges in the attack that police said left the female teacher unconsciousness at Eldorado High School.

The then 16-year-old was arrested later that day while the teacher was hospitalized with multiple unspecified injuries, AP reported.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.