16th annual Pure Aloha Festival to be held this weekend at North Las Vegas park

By Allison Schell
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Pure Aloha Fall Festival and Concerts is returning for its 16th year this weekend.

Taking place at Craig Ranch State Park in North Las Vegas, the event will run from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Gates open Thursday at 5 p.m. and closing act FIJI takes the stage on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Organizers say there will be 30 different food vendors and retail stands.

For more information on event details and tickets, visit https://vizzun.com/concerts/.

