Report says Las Vegas’ hot real estate market is starting to cool

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report indicates that Las Vegas’ hot hot real estate market is starting to cool.

Redfin ranked the top 100 United States metro areas that are seeing a slowing real estate market.

While Seattle is at the top of that list, the report found Las Vegas is right behind at number 2.

According to Redfin, the report took a snapshot of the market from February to August. It looked at prices, price drops and pending sales.

Redfin points to inflation and increasing mortgage rates as some of the major forces driving down home sales.

To view the full report, click HERE.

