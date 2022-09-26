Lotto ticket purchased at Primm Valley Lotto hits for $282K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Know someone who picked up a lottery ticket in Primm recently? One lucky player hit a jackpot of $282,000 after purchasing a ticket at Primm Valley Lotto.

According to California Lottery, the lucky ticket matched five of five numbers on the Fantasy 5 game.

California Lottery says that two tickets matched the numbers in Sunday’s drawing, both the ticket purchased at Primm Valley Lotto and a second ticket that was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Tustin.

According to CA Lottery, both winners won $282,079.

The winning numbers for Sunday’s drawing in the Fantasy 5 game were 7, 17, 19, 20 and 35.

