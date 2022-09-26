Las Vegas animal shelter issues urgent plea for fosters amid staffing shortage

Generic photo of a dog at an animal shelter.
Generic photo of a dog at an animal shelter.(WNEM TV5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation on Monday sent out an urgent plea for people to foster animals amid a staffing shortage.

According to a statement from the Animal Foundation, in September alone, its staff “has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care.” The group added that “150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.”

The shelter said in the post that it’s capacity is at “a critical point.” Adding that it is in “desperate need to free up space in the shelter for the animals with the most advanced needs.”

The Lost & Found section of the Animal Foundation was unexpectedly closed on Sunday due to staffing shortage. Notices on the doors of the facility advised people to contact Animal Control if they needed assistance.

The closure came weeks after Las Vegas City Council member Victoria Seaman made a surprise inspection at the Animal Foundation and shared photos of unsanitary conditions at the facility.

