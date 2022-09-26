Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects in armed robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact Spring Valley PD and Detective A Elkind at 702-828-1956 or A14749E@LVMPD.com reference event # LLV220900095851. If you want to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers Nevada at ‪(702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com and reference event # LLV220900095851

No additional information was provided.

