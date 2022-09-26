Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of hitting motorcyclist with stolen SUV

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday morning crash, Las Vegas police say
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday morning crash, Las Vegas police say
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located suspects who are accused of hitting a motorcyclist Friday morning with a stolen SUV.

According to a news release, the hit-and-run crash occurred at about 4:35 a.m. Friday near E. Flamingo and S. Sandhill roads.

Police say that the suspects were driving a stolen silver Honda CR-V and collided with a motorcyclist. After the collision, according to police, the occupants of the Honda fled the scene. The Honda has been recovered, but the occupants are still outstanding, police say.

LVMPD says that the occupants of the Honda have been described as two Hispanic adult males.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department -Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3060or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.comor use the mobile app “P3.” Message & Data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward, according to LVMPD.

