Henderson police say officers involved in shooting Monday near St. Rose, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Monday morning.

According to the department, the incident occurred near St. Rose and Eastern.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF ST ROSE AND EASTERN :



An officer-involved shooting incident just occurred.



This is an active scene. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/mEG8S66fVL — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) September 26, 2022

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

