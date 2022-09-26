Henderson police say officers involved in shooting Monday near St. Rose, Eastern

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Monday morning.

According to the department, the incident occurred near St. Rose and Eastern.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

18-year-old passenger dies after crash involving unlicensed teen driver in North Las Vegas
Report says Las Vegas' housing market is cooling
Report says Las Vegas’ hot real estate market is starting to cool
Report says Las Vegas' housing market is cooling
Report says Las Vegas' housing market is cooling
11-year-old dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip; 3rd since April