Henderson police say officers involved in shooting Monday near St. Rose, Eastern
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Monday morning.
According to the department, the incident occurred near St. Rose and Eastern.
Residents are asked to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.
No additional information was provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
