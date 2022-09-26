Henderson to break ground on new park with city’s first community garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials will hold a ground breaking this week for a new park that will include the first-ever community garden in Henderson.

According to a news release, the park, dubbed Drake Street Park, is a 3.5-acre property located near Major Avenue and Boulder Highway.

The park will be constructed in two phases, the city says, with the first phase consisting of the community garden. The garden will feature more than 100 garden beds, a fruit tree trail, an outdoor classroom with shade, seating and a composting bin, according to the city.

Henderson says it is partnering with Garden Farms to “help sustainably manage the garden and will host several educational and hands-on programs for the community.”

Phase two of the park may include several possible amenities such as a playground, splash pad, open turf areas, restrooms, shade and other neighborhood park amenities, the release says.

“With the development of Drake Street Park, the City can further its commitment to ensuring every resident has a park amenity within a 10-minute walk,” the city of Henderson said in the release.

The city says that completion on phase one of the park is slated for early 2023. For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com

