Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have been longing for a taste of fall are in for a treat.

The beloved Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley says it has opened its popular pumpkin patch for the season.

According to a post from the orchard on Instagram, its fall hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Gilcrease is advising that they have a new entrance and exit off Whispering Sands Drive. To help with the flow of carts and customers, the orchard says it now has one gate to enter and a separate gate to exit.

According to the post, the following items are available for purchase:

Pumpkins .75 lb

Mini pumpkins $1.50 each

Sunflowers $2 each

Apple Cider Donuts $6

Armenian Cucumbers $1.50 per lb

Pickling Cucumbers $1.50 per lb

Peppers $2 or $4 per bag

Jalapeños $0.50 each

Zucchini $1.50 per lb

Summer Squash $1.50 per lb

Herbs $2.50 each

Freezer Jams $6

Peanut butters $6 each

Kettle Corn $4 each

Caramel Apples $4 each

Apple Cider Pint $3, 1/2 Gallon $7

Granny Smith Apples $2 per lb

(Pre-picked) White Pomegranates $2 per lb

*Red pomegranates will be ready mid-October.

Gilcrease is reminding that pets are not allowed at the orchard. However, they say they allow ADA approved service animals that “have been trained to perform specific tasks for their owners. The ADA does not recognize emotional support animals in this category.”

Gilcrease Orchard is located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way.

For more information, visit: http://www.thegilcreaseorchard.org/

