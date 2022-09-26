Forecast Outlook- 9/26/2022

Temperatures remain well above average with highs holding in the 90s for the week ahead. Some moisture returning for the middle of the week will bring the chance for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Skies stay clear for your Monday night with overnight temperatures falling back into the low 70s and 60s. Some moisture pushes in from the south starting on Tuesday. We’ll notice some more cloud cover on Tuesday with the slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. The best chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight shower chance continues on Thursday before we dry it out again into the weekend.

Skies turn mostly sunny Friday through Sunday with forecast high temperatures holding in the mid to low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.