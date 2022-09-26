Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

Tudor Chirila Jr
Tudor Chirila Jr(Washoe County jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972.

Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii, saying his rights were violated when he was arrested last week.

Honolulu police said new DNA evidence linked Chirila to the crime scene at Nancy Anderson’s apartment in Waikiki, where she had been stabbed more than 60 times. She had recently moved to Hawaii from Bay City, Michigan, and was working at a McDonald’s restaurant.

A criminal complaint filed in Honolulu said police had reopened the cold case multiple times since the 1972 killing and received a tip in December that Chirila could be a suspect.

In March, police obtained a DNA sample from Chirila’s son that identified him as the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene, according to the criminal complaint. Police then served a search warrant and obtained a DNA sample from Chirila at his Reno apartment on Sept. 6, court records said.

