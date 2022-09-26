Deadline extended for free Las Vegas weddings for military members

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The submission deadline for “Las Vegas Marries the Military” has been extended to this Friday, Sept. 30.

Wedding venues across Clark County are bringing back the “Las Vegas Marries the Military” event, which provides free weddings and vow renewals for those of the armed forces.

This year’s event is happening on November 10.

Submissions are open to all members of the U.S. Armed forces, including active-duty, guards, retired and veterans.

In order to win one of the 20 spots, organizers say only one member of the wedding party needs to be a member.

All winning couples will receive a minimum free wedding or vow renewal package, group reception and a $250 Allegiant Airlines travel voucher.

According to a news release, submissions to win a free wedding or vow renewal are now open at LVMarriestheMilitary.com. Interested couples need to submit a 30-60 second video describing what a Las Vegas wedding or vow renewal would mean to them by Friday, Sept. 30.

