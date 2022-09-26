18-year-old passenger dies after crash involving unlicensed teen driver in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says an 18-year-old passenger was killed Sunday night after a crash involving an unlicensed teen driver.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday in response to a fatal traffic collision between two vehicles.

Police say the crash involved a silver Honda sedan traveling eastbound on San Miguel and a gray Jeep SUV traveling northbound on 5th Street.

The Honda, which police say was driven by an unlicensed 16 year-old female, failed to stop at the stop sign and got t-boned by the Jeep.

Police say the 18 year-old front seat passenger of the Honda was transported to UMC Trauma, where she died.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

