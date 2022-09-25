Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.

When police got there, officers said the man was armed with a rifle, and around 10:30 p.m., shots were fired. The suspect was shot at least once, officers said.

Nobody else was injured.

The incident happened in a gated community on Westmere Avenue, closeby to the intersection of Aviary Way and Grand Teton Drive.

Police said their officers immediately called for medical personnel and attempted life-saving measures. The man was transported by ambulance to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man, and the cause and manner of his death, after proper notification to next of kin.

The identity of the officer that fired his weapon will be released after 48 hours, per department policy and procedure.

