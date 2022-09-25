Forecast Outlook- 9/25/2022

Temperatures remain well above average with highs holding in the 90s for the week ahead. Some moisture returning for the middle of the week will bring the chance for some scattered showers.

Skies stay clear for your Sunday night with overnight temperatures falling back into the low 70s and 60s. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Some neighborhoods around the Las Vegas Valley like Nellis AFB and North Las Vegas will make a run at 100° during the afternoon.

Some moisture pushes in from the south starting on Tuesday. We’ll notice some more humidity for the middle of the week along with the chance for some scattered showers. The best chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight shower chance continues on Thursday before we dry it out again into the weekend.

Skies turn mostly sunny Friday through Sunday with forecast high temperatures holding in the mid to low 90s.

