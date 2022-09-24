1 October exhibit opens in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 1 October anniversary is nearing, and a special exhibit has been created at the Clark County Museum to remember the lives lost in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The county is calling it “5 years later: Remembering 1 October & becoming Vegas stronger.”

It includes things like letters, posters, signs and other items.

In total, 22,000 pieces can be seen throughout the exhibit from the memorial that took place at the Las Vegas sign and for the first time will display items that were donated to first responders.

This is the museum’s second exhibit they have put together for 1 October.

Curator for the exhibit Leonard Lanier said this exhibit focuses on the stories linked to items that are in the collection whereas the first exhibit focused on the massive amounts of material left behind from the memorial.

“We have a straw cowboy hat that was worn by a survivor of one October who had been to many country festivals in the past and she decided after the incident that instead of keeping it, it needed to be with the other people, the victims who were not so fortunate as her and did not survive the event,” said curator for the exhibit Leonard Lanier.

The exhibit will be open to the public starting Friday, September 23 until the end of January.

