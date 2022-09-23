Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to host blood drive on Oct. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is hosting a memorial blood drive on Oct. 1.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Donors must make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org with the sponsor code VGK.

Organizers say there is an emergency need for all blood types, especially O-positive.

According to organizers, some Golden Knights players, Deryk Engelland, Chance and VGK cast will be on hand at City National Arena for the event.

The blood drive runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free parking is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

