Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to host blood drive on Oct. 1

A number of blood donation opportunities are scheduled in Albany and surrounding counties...
A number of blood donation opportunities are scheduled in Albany and surrounding counties following Hurricane Florence's wrath on the Carolinas. (Source: WALB)
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is hosting a memorial blood drive on Oct. 1.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Donors must make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org with the sponsor code VGK.

Organizers say there is an emergency need for all blood types, especially O-positive.

According to organizers, some Golden Knights players, Deryk Engelland, Chance and VGK cast will be on hand at City National Arena for the event.

The blood drive runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free parking is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dept. of Labor grants Nevada $4.5M grant to assist with unemployment access
Dept. of Labor grants Nevada $4.5M grant to assist with unemployment access
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday morning crash, Las Vegas police say
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday morning crash, Las Vegas police say
FOX5 News at 1:30pm - 2pm
North Las Vegas police say teen driver believed to be impaired in fatal crash that killed pedestrian
Woman killed in shooting Friday morning in southeast Las Vegas
Woman killed in shooting Friday morning in southeast Las Vegas