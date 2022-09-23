Stolen Torah returned to LVMPD following FOX5 reporting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner.

A local Rabbi picked up the Torah from police and it will be hand delivered to its owner, Jack Abraham, who lives in New York.

UPDATE: Ancient Torah recovered and returned!



In July, we told you about this stolen item from a Strip casino.



Earlier today, our officers recovered the Torah!



Just moments ago, we returned it to the rightful owner. The investigation continues and no arrests have been made. https://t.co/8aEcoisc7J pic.twitter.com/hhkyA879Ux — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 23, 2022

Just a few days ago, FOX5 reported an increase in reward money for the return of the Torah.

When Abraham spoke to FOX5 in early July, he was offering a $10,000 reward for its return with no questions asked. It was raised to $40,000.

Police said a woman found the Torah behind a building about a month and a half ago. She then saw FOX5′s news coverage this week and returned the Torah to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and they will continue investigating.

Rabbi Mendy, from Chabad of Henderson, said it was a miracle that it was returned. He said it has special importance that it was brought back before Rosh Hashanah on Sunday.

FOX5′s Drew Andre will have the exclusive reunion Friday evening starting at 4 p.m. on FOX5 News. This story will be updated, check back for full story.

