Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

UPDATE: Henderson police say the suspect surrendered and officers have taken him into custody.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.

SWAT units are assisting police in the neighborhood.

This is an active scene and police currently have Desert Rain Lane closed in both directions. Police say to please avoid the area.

No additional information was provided.

