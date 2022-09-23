North Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a male pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Carey and Las Vegas Boulevard, at 6:41 a.m.

NLVPD Sgt. Jeff Wall says that the driver of the vehicle, a teenage boy, remained on scene. He was detained, according to Sgt. Wall, but it is unclear what charges he could face.

Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

No additional information was immediately provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.