Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Friday morning crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:35 a.m. near Flamingo and Sandhill.

Police say a gray SUV struck a motorcyclist. The rider was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, traffic was shutdown in both directions on Flamingo and Sandhill while authorities investigate. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

