Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lamb, I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is recovering after hitting a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to North Las Vegas police, a motorcycle heading southbound entered the intersection and struck a tractor-trailer that was still in the process of completing a turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and sustained what appeared to be serious injuries, police said.

The man, in his late 20′s, was transported to UMC Trauma. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

NLVPD said the driver of the tractor-trailer stayed on scene and was not injured. Police believe impairment is not a factor.

Southbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard from Tropical to the I-15 interchange were closed for a couple hours following the crash.

