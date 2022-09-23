Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lamb, I-15

Motorcycle vs tractor trailer near Lamb and I-15
Motorcycle vs tractor trailer near Lamb and I-15(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is recovering after hitting a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to North Las Vegas police, a motorcycle heading southbound entered the intersection and struck a tractor-trailer that was still in the process of completing a turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and sustained what appeared to be serious injuries, police said.

The man, in his late 20′s, was transported to UMC Trauma. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

NLVPD said the driver of the tractor-trailer stayed on scene and was not injured. Police believe impairment is not a factor.

Southbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard from Tropical to the I-15 interchange were closed for a couple hours following the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Las Vegas works on phase two of construction for Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
City of Las Vegas works on phase two of construction for Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
Nevadans now qualify for a discount card for prescription drugs.
All Nevadans now eligible for discount card for prescription drugs
FILE - This is the sign on a Sephora store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, 2022.
Sephora to expand North Las Vegas distribution center, add 147 jobs
2 dead after house fire in northwest Las Vegas Thursday morning
2 dead after house fire in northwest Las Vegas Thursday morning