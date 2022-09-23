Las Vegas police say couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a couple was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail at approximately 12:43 p.m. for a report of two deceased persons. Arriving officers located an elderly male and female inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both persons were pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

Police say the investigation indicates that the man and woman were married and living together. Evidence at the scene shows that the female shot the male before taking her own life, according to police.

The identification of both people will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

