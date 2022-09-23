Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m.

Arriving officers located a victim suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

LVMPD said the homicide unit is currently responding to the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

