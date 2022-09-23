Las Vegas police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest valley

Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai, at about 9:59 a.m.

Police said the incident involves a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma where they were pronounced deceased.

LVMPD advises that roads will be closed in the area while they investigate.

