Las Vegas police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest valley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning in the northwest valley.
According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai, at about 9:59 a.m.
Police said the incident involves a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Police say the motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma where they were pronounced deceased.
LVMPD advises that roads will be closed in the area while they investigate.
