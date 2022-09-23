Las Vegas police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai, at about 9:59 a.m.

Police said the incident involves a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

#BREAKING We are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash at Centennial Pkwy. and Hualapai Way. The driver of the motorcycle has died. This will be an extended closure as @LVMPD_Traffic investigates. Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/GLpidRCYGV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 23, 2022

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma where they were pronounced deceased.

LVMPD advises that roads will be closed in the area while they investigate.

