Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius

The Goodyear woman was pulled over in Sierra Vista with migrants in her car, deputies said.
The Goodyear woman was pulled over in Sierra Vista with migrants in her car, deputies said.(Cochise County Sheriff’s Office)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:01 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.

Law enforcement searched the hybrid car and found psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamine-related paraphernalia. Hudson was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing, deputies said. The Cochise County Attorney’s Office will reportedly file charges.

