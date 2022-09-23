Forecast Outlook- 9/23/2022

Skies stay mostly sunny with temperatures running 5° to 10° above average for your weekend plans.

We’ll be warming up this weekend with forecast highs at 97° on Saturday and 98° on Sunday. The wind will stay light with plenty of sunshine on both days.

Highs hold in the upper 90s as we head into early next week. Some warmer neighborhoods around the East Las Vegas Valley and North Las Vegas could certainly see triple-digits this weekend and early next week. This will be the last run toward 100° this year.

Some more moisture works into the area for the middle of next week. This will bring us some more cloud cover Wednesday through Friday with the slight chance of some pop-up showers in the area.

