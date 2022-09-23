Department of Labor awards Nevada an Equity Grant

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Labor has awarded the state of Nevada a grant of more than $4.5 million for better access to unemployment insurance benefits.

The money will go towards ensuring better access to unemployment insurance for those who may have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, the Department of Labor said in a press release.

They say it will also go towards promoting equitable access to unemployment insurance programs, including the elimination of administrative barriers to applications and reducing backlogs.

“Ensuring equitable access to our unemployment system is a priority to DETR. This grant will help us dedicate greater focus and invest even more on fair and equal access to our services” says Elisa Cafferata, DETR’s director.

Seven projects have been outlined for this project, some of which include language translation, adding American sign language, instructional videos, an AI virtual assistant, as well as more staff for adjudication assistance and ADA remediation.

