Deadly crash closes portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police and other emergency personnel are on scene of a deadly crash near Sloan Road on Las Vegas Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Road closures are in place in both directions on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
Expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story.
