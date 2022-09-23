Deadly crash closes portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base

By Cody Lee
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police and other emergency personnel are on scene of a deadly crash near Sloan Road on Las Vegas Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Road closures are in place in both directions on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan Lane and Range Road.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

