Deadly crash closes portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police and other emergency personnel are on scene of a deadly crash near Sloan Road on Las Vegas Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

#FASTALERT 4:17 PM, Sep 23 2022

Due to a Crash

Las Vegas Blvd is CLOSED in Both Directions

between Sloan Ln and Range Rd

Use Other Routes

Road closures are in place in both directions on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan Lane and Range Road.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

