Woman accused of fatally stabbing roommate, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her roommate.

According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Steele Street at about 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in response to reports of a fight between two roommates.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, the release says. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation indicated that the victim and her roommate, identified as 20-year-old Hailey Brown, had gotten into an argument. At one point, police say the victim was stabbed by Brown.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene without issue and booked into the Clark Count Detention Center for open murder.

The victim’s identification will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

