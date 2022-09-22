Victims, families of DUI crashes can get help from Mothers Against Drunk Driving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving has added new staff and resources to aid a crucial, yet lesser-known mission across the Valley: helping victims and their families navigate the aftermath of DUI crashes.

Aid and support can range from connecting to social services and grief counseling, navigation through police report processes and court appearances, to even financial aid through state victim compensation, all in the form of restitution paid by an offender.

“We are an agency who helps everyone,” said Brennan White, the new victims’ service specialist for MADD in Nevada, noting many erroneously believe the assistance is just for mothers of victims, rather than anyone impacted by a DUI offender.

The need for victim services surged during the pandemic. Deadly DUI crashes increased by 32% in Clark County from 2020 to 2021; 151 DUI crashes resulted in a death, last year.

“Anybody can be a victim. Suddenly, their life is just changed forever,” White said. “Everything can be really confusing. I hope for it never to be intimidating,” White said, who is ready and available to drive to meet with families and victims in need.

For more information, victims and families can contact 1-877-623-3435, or 877-MADD-HELP. You can also reach MADD Nevada here.

