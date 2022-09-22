Sephora to expand North Las Vegas distribution center, add 147 jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Personal care and beauty retailer Sephora has announced plans to expand its distribution center in North Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Sephora on Thursday was approved for state incentives during the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board of Directors meeting.

The release from the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) says the retailer operates a 715,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in North Las Vegas that fulfills e-commerce and online orders to most of the western United States.

According to the GOED, the expansion will add 147 jobs within five years and will allow the facility to also fulfill retail store orders in the region.

“Since opening in 2019, Sephora’s Las Vegas Distribution Center has been critical to the accelerated growth of our US business,” said Mike Racer, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Sephora. “The team’s performance in the last few years has been incredibly strong and is a clear testament to the area’s favorable operating environment and robust talent pool. We will continue to build out and invest in this facility, and we are grateful for our trusted partnership with the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance to help drive our work forward.”

The LVGEA says the group originally assisted Sephora with applying for state tax abatements for relocation in 2018, “which was a key factor in the company’s decision to move to Southern Nevada,” according to the release.

