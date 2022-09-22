San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week.

The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event.

According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in honor of the Saint Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples, Italy.

The San Gennaro Feast, which is family-owned and operated by local Anthony Palmisano, notes that the festival is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event features a wide variety of food vendors, arts and crafts, home exhibits, pony rides and a petting zoo, face painters, amusement rides and games, and more.

Held at The M Resort, the festival will be open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday, 1 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers note there will also be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $15, which the feast notes has not changed in over a decade, and parking is free.

For more information, visit: https://www.sangennarofeast.com/

