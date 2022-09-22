Northern Nevada Railway hosting ‘Haunted Ghost Train’ this Halloween

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Northern Nevada Railway says its hosting a “haunted ghost train” for the upcoming Halloween season.

According to a news release, dubbed the “Haunted Ghost Train of Old Ely,” the spooky-themed train ride runs Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 and departs at 7 p.m.

“As the rig rolls into the darkness over rolling hills of desolation, passengers brace themselves for sightings of scary horror-story characters coming to life before their very eyes,” the organization says.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $38 for seniors and $20 for children ages 4-12; children under four ride for free.

For more information, visit: https://nnry.com/pages/haunted.php

