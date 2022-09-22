New York man raises reward to $40,000 for precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Jack Abraham has been praying for the return of his traveling Torah for months now. It was stolen during a jewelry convention at the Venetian Expo in June.

The compact Torah fills the Jewish required religious reading on the road. Abraham said this Torah has been all over the world with him at every special occasion.

“It’s been to Israel for my grandson’s bar mitzvah, it’s been at the weddings of my son, my daughters and brit of my grandkids,” Abraham said.

New York man offers $10,000 for return of precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention (Jack Abraham)

When Abraham spoke to FOX5 in early July, he was offering a $10,000 reward for its return with no questions asked. Now he has raised the reward to $40,000.

“I hope whoever has it has the decency, the compassion, the heart and soul to say let me get the money and let them have the Torah,” Abraham said.

In late July, LVMPD released a surveillance video that shows the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, roughly 25-35 years old and between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall.

For Abraham getting the family heirloom back is priceless.

“Praying and hoping,” Abraham said. “That’s the only thing I can do.”

LVMPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling Convention Center Patrol Detectives at 702 828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

