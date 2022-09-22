Man indicted on federal charges after carjackings, 47-mile long police pursuit around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been indicted on several charges for two carjackings involving separate victims during a violent car chase.

In early August, Justin Venegas, 40, carjacked an individual who was in a Chevrolet Avalanche. He later attempted to carjack a second victim who was in a Toyota Highlander. He shot at both the victim and police during the second incident, according to the indictment.

Venegas is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Venegas is charged with two counts of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A jury trial has been scheduled for November before a U.S. District Judge.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.