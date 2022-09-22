Man indicted on federal charges after carjackings, 47-mile long police pursuit around Las Vegas valley

Man indicted on federal charges after carjackings, 47-mile long police pursuit around Las Vegas...
Man indicted on federal charges after carjackings, 47-mile long police pursuit around Las Vegas valley(LVMPD)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been indicted on several charges for two carjackings involving separate victims during a violent car chase.

In early August, Justin Venegas, 40, carjacked an individual who was in a Chevrolet Avalanche. He later attempted to carjack a second victim who was in a Toyota Highlander. He shot at both the victim and police during the second incident, according to the indictment.

Venegas is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

Venegas is charged with two counts of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A jury trial has been scheduled for November before a U.S. District Judge.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 critically stabbed near Desert Springs Hospital
2 critically stabbed near Desert Springs Hospital
Boating rentals on decline at Lake Mead
Boating rentals on decline at Lake Mead
Breeder motivated by Nye County dog abuse case decides to build makeshift shelter for the breed
Breeder motivated by Nye County dog abuse case decides to build makeshift shelter for the breed
Dogs seized in alleged animal abuse case in Nye County as seen on Aug. 30, 2022.
Breeder motivated by Nye County dog abuse case decides to build makeshift shelter for the breed